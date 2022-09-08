Khiladi

Abbas-Mustan's 1992 murder mystery Khiladi not only turned out to be a turning point in Akshay Kumar's career, but it also earned him the tag of 'Khiladi' which has now become synonymous with his name. Co-starring Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, the film has enough twists and turns to keep you glued to your seats.

Mohra

If Raveena Tandon left us gasping for breath by going 'tip tip barsa' in the rains, Akshay Kumar also packed a punch with his cop act in Rajiv Rai's Mohra.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Akshay Kumar's fun-filled bromance with Saif Ali Khan is one of the highlights of this 1994 action-comedy. Also, our hearts went 'chura ki dil mere' over his sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Shetty in the film!

Hera Pheri

If you thought only action is Akshay Kumar's forte, then Priyadarshan's comic caper is here to prove you wrong! The superstar as the street-smart Raju, makes you go ha-ha over his silly antics with Suniel Shetty's character Shyam and Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiyya.

Ajnabee

'Everything is planned', does that ring a bell? Well, Akshay Kumar took everyone by surprise with his antagonist act in Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee which was loosely inspired by American thriller, Consenting Adults.

Welcome

Akshay Kumar dialed up the humour with his adorable antics in Anees Bazmee's ensemble hit Welcome alongside Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Katrina Kaif. Over the years, this film has a cult following of its own.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might have emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi films this year and the fans too, dug into his crazy antics on screen, but like they say, 'baap toh baap hota hain'! Make way for the OG ghostbuster on the Indian screen, Akshay Kumar's Dr Aditya Shrivastav.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

AR Murugadoss' remake of his own Tamil hit, Vijay-starrer Thuppaki paved way for Akshay Kumar's patriotic streak at the box office. As Captain Virat Bakshi who sets out to hunt down a terrorist and deactivate his sleeper cells, the superstar delivered a commendable performance on screen.