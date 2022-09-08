From being a chef in Bangkok to becoming one of India's biggest superstars, Akshay Kumar's journey in the film industry is every bit inspiring. The actor who once didn't have even Rs 200 in his pocket, is today one of the highest tax payers in the country. Like they say, there's no secret to success. It's the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failures, and Akshay is a living example of that.
"The only one thing for me is to keep on working everyday. Because that will keep me alive. I love work, I love my holidays, I love having a family life and that's exactly I want. Yeh legacy, vegacy toh hoti rahti hai, kujh nahi aata (legacy is useless, it's of no use)," Akshay had said in one of his interviews.
As Akshay Kumar turns a year older tomorrow (September 9, 2022), we bring you some of his best films over the years, that we can never get tired of watching on screen.
Khiladi
Abbas-Mustan's 1992 murder mystery Khiladi not only turned out to be a turning point in Akshay Kumar's career, but it also earned him the tag of 'Khiladi' which has now become synonymous with his name. Co-starring Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, the film has enough twists and turns to keep you glued to your seats.
Mohra
If Raveena Tandon left us gasping for breath by going 'tip tip barsa' in the rains, Akshay Kumar also packed a punch with his cop act in Rajiv Rai's Mohra.
Main Khiladi Tu Anari
Akshay Kumar's fun-filled bromance with Saif Ali Khan is one of the highlights of this 1994 action-comedy. Also, our hearts went 'chura ki dil mere' over his sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Shetty in the film!
Hera Pheri
If you thought only action is Akshay Kumar's forte, then Priyadarshan's comic caper is here to prove you wrong! The superstar as the street-smart Raju, makes you go ha-ha over his silly antics with Suniel Shetty's character Shyam and Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiyya.
Ajnabee
'Everything is planned', does that ring a bell? Well, Akshay Kumar took everyone by surprise with his antagonist act in Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee which was loosely inspired by American thriller, Consenting Adults.
Welcome
Akshay Kumar dialed up the humour with his adorable antics in Anees Bazmee's ensemble hit Welcome alongside Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Katrina Kaif. Over the years, this film has a cult following of its own.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might have emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi films this year and the fans too, dug into his crazy antics on screen, but like they say, 'baap toh baap hota hain'! Make way for the OG ghostbuster on the Indian screen, Akshay Kumar's Dr Aditya Shrivastav.
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty
AR Murugadoss' remake of his own Tamil hit, Vijay-starrer Thuppaki paved way for Akshay Kumar's patriotic streak at the box office. As Captain Virat Bakshi who sets out to hunt down a terrorist and deactivate his sleeper cells, the superstar delivered a commendable performance on screen.
