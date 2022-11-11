Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak With Abhishek Bachchan As Uunchai Hits Theatres; PICS
Amitabh Bachchan has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie these days. The legendary actor, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, is now pinning hopes on Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai. Also starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongopa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in key roles, Uunchai has been an ode to friendship. The movie has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since the trailer has been announced and appears to be a slice of life movie.
For the uninitiated, Uunchai is a story of three friends who decide to climb Mount Everest in order to pay a tribute to their late friend who was a mountaineer. The trailer gave a glimpse of the struggles the trio (Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani) went through and how their strong willpower helped them conquer all the adversities. Interestingly, as Uunchai has hit the theatres today, Amitabh Bachchan was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.
Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers
Amitabh Bachchan, who was dressed in a white kurta pyjama and a cream jacket, was seen offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessing for the success of Uunchai.
Abhishek Bachchan accompanied Amitabh Bachchan
The 80 year old actor was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan who was seen twinning with the legendary actor in his white kurta pyjama which was paired with a cream jacket.
Amitabh Bachchan Urged Fans To Watch Uunchai
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan during his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 had urged fans to watch Uunchai in theatres. He said, 'There is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to the theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres'.
- War Erupts Between Uunchai Makers, Distributors And It Has A Pathaan & YRF Connection; Here’s What We Know
- ‘Have Some Shame’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled For ‘Ignoring’ Kangana Ranaut At Uunchai Screening
- Abhishek Bachchan Says He Would Love To Work With Dad Amitabh Bachchan; 'It's Long Overdue'
- Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Used To Observe Karwa Chauth Fast For Jaya Bachchan?
- Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans To Watch Uunchai; 'Badi Maramari Chal Rahi Hai, No One Is Going To The Theatre'
- Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Reveals He Reworked 'Bits In Shiva-Isha's Love Story' For Film's OTT Release
- Neena Gupta Celebrates Daughter Masaba’s Birthday By Sharing A Throwback Pic
- Jaya Bachchan Finally Tells Amitabh Bachchan Proposed Her For Marriage: We Decided To Go On A Trip
- Jaya Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Had A Condition Before Marrying Her; 'He Told Me...'
- Shweta Bachchan Shares Fun Bhaidooj Pictures With Brother Abhishek
- Kirron Kher Posts Adorable Picture With ‘Old Friend' Shah Rukh Khan From Bachchan's Diwali Bash
- Amitabh Bachchan Hails Rishi Sunak As UK's ‘New Viceroy' After He Becomes The Nation's 1st PM Of Indian-Origin