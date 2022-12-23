Christmas 2022: From Kiara To Kriti, Red Outfit Ideas To Raise Mercury This party Season

Christmas is knocking at the door, and everyone is eagerly writing to celebrate their favourite time of the season. December is filled with happiness as there is also excitement for the New Year and for the delicious delicacies, lovely decorations, and the most loved part of the season: dressing up in beautiful attire. Party season is here, and if you are confused about what to wear, then we are here to help.

When it comes to style and fashion, who better to turn to than our Bollywood divas? Here are some red-hot looks by our Bollywood fashionistas you can take inspiration from for your Christmas outfits.

MALAIKA ARORA'S SENSUOUS DRESS