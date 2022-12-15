Dear Zindagi To 3 Idiots: 5 Feel Good Movies You Can Watch During The Festive Season
The festive season is approaching and everyone has their plans set for the same. Christmas is around the corner the world is already been taken over by the winter vibes and the decorations are definitely getting everyone excited. On the other hand, everyone is all set to bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023 with open arms. From plans for New Year celebrations to the resolutions for the next year, everything is being planned. Needless to say, this is that time of the year when one needs all the feel good things around us.
Amid this, watching a feel good movie is definitely on the list especially if you are a movie buff or like to stay in during the festive season. So, if you are planning to watch a feel good movie, here are our top picks which will definitely leave you with a smile.
Dear Zindagi
Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Dear Zindagi is the coming of age drama which revolved around a budding cinematographer who has a troubled family life and faces major trust issues in her relationships. However, an encounter with free-spirited psychologist gives her a new perspective towards life. Interestingly, we all feel related to Alia's character of Kiara in the movie and Dear Zindagi leaves the audience with a smile.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif in the lead. It was a buddy drama wherein three friends head on a road trip in Spain and participate in three different dangerous sports. The movie is an emotional ride and has all the elements of a perfect entertainer which will make you want to plan a road trip with your friend.
Queen
One of Kangana Ranaut's best performances, Queen was a Vikas Bahl directorial and features a heartwarming story of a simple girl who gets ditched by her groom just before her wedding. Heartbroken by it, she decides to go for the honeymoon trip alone and explores herself along with travelling the world which in turn changes her personality.
Jab We Met
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, this Imtiaz Ali directorial is one of the most popular movies in Bollywood. It is the story of a talkative free spirited girl Geet who meets a heartbroken businessman Aditya during one of her train journeys and their life changed upside down. Jab We Met has all the elements of a romantic comedy which will touch the right strings of your heart.
3 Idiots
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots features Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead. The movie is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel titled Five Point Someone. 3 Idiots is a beautiful story of friendship between three engineering students and the societal pressures of the education system. It comes with beautiful life lessons that are relatable and won hearts along with leaving the audience with a big smile.
- World Mental Health Day 2022: Dear Zindagi To Chhichhore, Bollywood Films That Dealt With The ‘Taboo Topic'
- Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: Highway To Gangubai Kathiawadi; 6 Times She Made Us Go 'Yay' Over Her
- Gauri Shinde Opens Up On Her Break From Direction After Dear Zindagi; 'I Had No Choice, But There Is No Rush'
- Rohit Saraf And Alia Bhatt Reunite On-Screen After 5 Years
- Rohit Saraf On Handling Success: I Don't Want To Over-Think And Be Unhappy
- Alia Bhatt To Star In Shah Rukh Khan's Next Production Titled Darlings; Read Details
- 4 Years Of Dear Zindagi: Gauri Shinde Reveals Why The Chair Creaked For SRK Aka Dr Jug In The End
- Ludo Actor Rohit Saraf On Not Having Work For 2 Years: It Affected Me Mentally And Physically
- Alia Bhatt Gets Dear Zindagi Art Director To Design Her ‘Boho’ Office Space
- Kajol Opens Up About Shahrukh Khan & Dear Zindagi! Here's What She Has To Say!
- Mollywood Retake: What If Shahrukh Khan-Alia Bhatt Team's Dear Zindagi Is Remade In Malayalam?
- We Wonder Why? Shahrukh Khan Says He Didn't Understand Dear Zindagi