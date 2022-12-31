Dubai Is Bollywood's Latest Holiday Tryst: Virat-Anushka, Sid-Kiara & Others Set To Welcome New Year Here
As a few hours are left for the world to enter 2023, our Bollywood celebrities have flown out of town to ring in the new year with their loved ones and celebrate the arrival of new dreams. In the meantime, B-town celebs have begun dropping snippets from their holiday destinations, where they will be welcoming the first day of 2023.
Several famous Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, among others, were seen jetting off to their vacation destinations. But unlike earlier times, it is not in the Maldives where they will be celebrating the New Year. Bollywood's new holiday tryst is Dubai, and we bring you the list of celebs who will celebrate New Year's Eve in 2023 in Dubai.
- When Cirkus Actor Ranveer Singh Said He Can Do S*x Scene With Former Co-star Anushka Sharma Again
- When Virat Kohli Fixed Bride Anushka Sharma’s Dupatta At The Mandap & Dished Out Best Husband Vibes; WATCH
- Anushka Sharma's Viral Cameo In Qala Faces Criticism; Fans Say She 'Sadly She couldn't Pull This Off!'
- ‘I’ll Break Your Nose’ When Possessive Ranveer Singh Scolded Fan For Flirting With His Then-GF Anushka Sharma
- Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Plush Alibaug Villa Price Will Boggle Your Mind; See Inside Pics
- Anushka Sharma Wishes Birthday Boy Virat Kohli With Goofy Pictures; 'I Chose Your Best Angles'
- Anushka Sharma Lashes Out After Fan Shares Video Of Virat's Hotel Room; Calls It 'Absolute Disgrace'
- Anushka Sharma Wraps Up Shoot Of Chakda 'Xpress In Kolkata, Shares Adorable Picture With Vamika
- Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, & Other B'wood Celebs Cheer BCCI's Equal Pay Decision For Women Cricketers
- Diwali 2022: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Vibing To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya With Chakda Xpress Team
- Anushka Sharma Is A Proud Wife As Virat Kohli Leads India To Win Against Pakistan: ‘You Are Limitless’
- Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Popular Bengali Food Combo While Shooting in Kolkata; Pic