Dubai Is Bollywood's Latest Holiday Tryst: Virat-Anushka, Sid-Kiara & Others Set To Welcome New Year Here

As a few hours are left for the world to enter 2023, our Bollywood celebrities have flown out of town to ring in the new year with their loved ones and celebrate the arrival of new dreams. In the meantime, B-town celebs have begun dropping snippets from their holiday destinations, where they will be welcoming the first day of 2023.

Several famous Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, among others, were seen jetting off to their vacation destinations. But unlike earlier times, it is not in the Maldives where they will be celebrating the New Year. Bollywood's new holiday tryst is Dubai, and we bring you the list of celebs who will celebrate New Year's Eve in 2023 in Dubai.