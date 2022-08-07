Jai-Veeru (Sholay)

Jai-Veeru's iconic bike scene from Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Sholay is enough to make you sing 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge'. Though different as chalk and cheese, the calm Jai and the sprightly Veeru stand by each other through thick and thin until the last 'coin flip.'

Akash, Sameer And Siddharth (Dil Chahta Hai)

Farhan Akhtar introduced us to these three characters in his 2000 film Dil Chahta Hai which came across as a breath of fresh air. If Aamir's Akash is the spoilt brat who questions the notion of love, Saif's Sid is a confused soul who wears his heart on his sleeve. Sameer on the other hand, is shown grapping with unrequited love. By the end of the film, like the characters, you too realize that life can sometimes throw a curveball at you when it comes to friendship.

Munna-Circuit (Munna Bhai MBBS & Lage Raho Munna Bhai)

Aye maamu, Arshad Warsi's Circuit who is Munna Bhai's (Sanjay Dutt) wingman, is all things adorable. From helping Munna to get into a medical school to joining hands with him to practice 'Gandhigiri', the man always has his boss' back.

Rani-Vijaylakshmi (Queen)

‘Vijay nai to kya hua, Vijaylaxmi to hai.' The minute Vijaylaxmi (Lisa Haydon) says this to an upset Rani (Kangana Ranaut), we know that love comes and goes but true friends stay forever. Say cheers to that, gujariya!

Kabir, Imran & Arjun (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Friendship is all about helping each other to grow and being crazy together, and this trio did just that in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Seize the day, my friend!

Rancho, Farhan And Raju (3 Idiots)

'Dost fail ho jaaye toh dukh hota hain, lekin dost first aa jaaye to zyaada dukh hota hain.' Can it get more real than this? This trio through their set of adventures and misadventures, taught us what success truly means in life.

Bunny, Aditi, Avi & Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

It's important to make precious memories with your friends to cherish forever, and these four characters in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani did just that! Be it lending a shoulder to cry or calling out each other's mistakes, they showed us every shade of friendship.

Kalindi, Avni, Sakshi & Meera (Veere Di Wedding)

Who says a woman can't be a woman's best friend? Kalindi & her gang gave us a huge departure from the usual 'sanskari' chick flicks and showed all the ups and downs that every girl gang goes through.

Sonu-Titu (Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety)

'Aaja ladein phir khilono ke liye, Tu jeete main haar jaaun, Aaja karein phir wohi shararatein, Tu bhaage main maar khaaun.' These lines from 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' song perfectly describes the lovable bond that Sonu and Titu share in the film. Friendship isn't about winning all the time, right?

Sanju-Kamli (Sanju)

Remember the scene where Vicky Kaushal's Kamli says, 'Tiger hai tu tiger...roar' to Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju when the latter grapples with his drug addiction? That moment makes you realise the importance of having true friends on whom you can lean on during your downs in life.

Om-Pappu (Om Shanti Om)

Seeing Pappu (Shreyas Talpade) watch a drunk Om (Shah Rukh Khan) give a mock award speech with gleaming eyes, left us with a tear or so in this reincarnation drama.

Raju-Bheem (RRR)

The crowd in the theatre clapped hard and whistled loud in the scene where Raju (Ram Charan) helps Bheem (Ram Charan) to get back on his feet and go 'naacho naacho' all the way. No wonder, by the end of the film, their 'dosti' had won our hearts.