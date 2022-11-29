From Nora Fatehi To Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Actress Who Could Not Hold Back Their Tears In Public

Often, we expect Bollywood celebrities to remain cheerful in every situation as they are constantly under public scrutiny. We are harsh and prejudiced to take them for putting their best attitude forward. But hey, we should not forget that they are humans too and have feelings just like us. Although Bollywood celebs manage to remain strong during any public event, there are times when their vulnerable side gets revealed.

One such thing happened at the finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 when one of the show's judges, Nora Fatehi, got carried away by contestant Sriti Jha's performance and couldn't control her tears.

Television celebrity Sriti Jha danced to Nora's album Bada Pachtaoge, and Jha's heart-touching performance left actor-dancer Nora Fatehi overwhelmed. An emotional Nora couldn't stop crying and recalled going through heartbreak during the filming of the song. Today we got a list of Bollywood divas who showed their vulnerable and soft side in public.

Alia Bhatt

The Darlings actress was teary-eyed at an event when she spoke about her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt's struggle with depression. The 2019 We The Women event was organised by Barkha Dutt. Talking about her sister's depression, Alia said that despite living with Shaheen for her whole life, she knew about her sister's struggles only after reading her book. She had said, "I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself out there enough to understand her." Alia sobbed and was consoled by all those present.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World and Bollywood actress lost her cool with the paparazzi at an event in 2017. The event was organised by an NGO in memory of her late father, and her paparazzi created too much noise. She kept asking the photographers not to scream and to respect the setting of the event, as they were in a children's hospital. Even after making several attempts to ask the press to show some respect, Aishwarya was left in tears.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been quite open about her struggles with depression. During the trailer of her 2020 film Chhapaak, the actress was so emotionally moved that she started crying and was unable to speak for a while. Later, Deepika spoke about why she did the film with a heavy voice. The film was based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and was a heartbreaking journey for the actress.

Dia Mirza

At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020, Mirza broke down while speaking about the death of the NBA player. She said she has been following the player for years and asked the audience not to conceal their feelings of empathy. She also said that one should not hold back tears before shedding them, as they provide strength. Saying that one should not be afraid of expressing themselves fully, she had said, "Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it. Feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance." (sic)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, was seen going emotional multiple times after a touching dance act done by a contestant.

Manisha Koirala

For the unversed, the 90s most popular Manisha Koirala has battled ovarian cancer. She fought the condition with courage and emerged stronger. During an interview for a magazine cover, Manisha broke down when a journalist asked her about her cancer recovery. She was also captured wiping her tears for the cover page shoot.