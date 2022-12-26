From Pool To Horse Stable: A Sneak Peak Into Salman Khan's Lush Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood superstar and India's most popular star, Salman Khan, has over the years bought several luxurious properties. As the entire nation was forced to stay inside their homes during the pandemic, Salman Khan was among those who shifted his base to his massive farmhouse in Panvel. Khan's farmhouse is an hour away from Mumbai.

During his stay at his massive holiday home, Salman took up horse riding lessons, planted rice in the fields, drove tractors, and explored his artistic side further by painting. He also produced and sang songs at his farmhouse. Salman's farmhouse is rustic and has the charm of country life. Let us take you through Salman Khan's luxurious Panvel farmhouse.

SALMAN KHAN'S FARMHOUSE IS NAMED AFTER HIS YOUNGER SISTER ARPITA KHAN