From Sam Bahadur To Chakda Xpress, Here Are 10 Upcoming Bollywood Biopics We Can't Wait To See In 2023

Audiences are always looking forward to hearing untold stories about great leaders and personalities that will inspire them. Such motivational stories showing the resilience of real-life heroes and the greatest figures in the world have always worked well on the silver screen. Over the years, Bollywood has produced several hit biopics. 2022 itself saw some great biopics such as Gangubai Khatwiawadi and Rocketry: The Nambo Effect.

Next year will also see a slew of highly anticipated biopics that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Carrying forward the trend of biographical films, here's a list of some of the most anticipated biopics you should be eagerly looking forward to in 2023.

Sam Bahadur