"Gajaanana, shri ganaraaya, Adhi vandu tuj moraya." As chants of this Ganpati song fill the air, it's time to welcome the Elephant God with fervour. After two years of restricted celebration owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are enthusiastic about celebrating this festival with huge pomp and show.
On screen, over the years, Bollywood have brought to life these larger-than-life celebrations either as an important sequence in the narrative or as songs.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today (August 31, 2022), let's have a look at some of the most iconic scenes related to this elephant-headed God in Hindi cinema which made us go 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' all the way.
Agneepath
This popular scene from Agneepath begins with Hrithik Roshan's character Vijay performing Ganpati puja to Ajay-Atul's 'Deva Shree Ganesha' before he sets out to bump off Surya (Pankaj Tripathi) who plans to assassinate Police Commissioner Gaitonde (Om Puri) during the Ganpati procession.
Satya
Just like how Lord Ganesha is known to be 'Vighnaharta' or the removal of all obstacles, in the pre-climax scene in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, the main protagonist kills Bhau (Govind Namdev) during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the beach to avenge the death of Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee).
Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?
Punit (Ajay Devgn) and his wife Munmun (Konkona Sen Sharma) have a change of heart and hit a realization when their uninvited guest Chachaji (Paresh Rawal) goes missing during Ganpati immersion celebrations on the beach in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? All's well that ends well!
Vaastav
The famous 'Sindhoor Lal' song has Raghu (Sanjay Dutt) and his family offering their prayers at the Ganpati temple before Raghu's good friend Kishore arrives to inform him that the police has been ordered to kill him in an encounter. This scene signifies that the virtuous force will always punish those who take the wrong path in their lives.
ABCD
The cold-hearted Jehangir (KK Menon) is reminded of his old friendship with Vishnu (Prabhu Deva) when he watches the latter's dance group DDR's heartfelt tribute to Lord Ganesha in the form of 'Sadda Dil Vi Tu.'
Banjo
Lord Ganesha is also believed to be a marker of new beginnings and opportunities. Riteish Deshmukh's character Taraat's life takes a big turn when Mickey (Luke Kenny), who is in search of an instrumentalist capable of playing the (Indian) banjo comes across him at a local concert for Ganesh festival.
