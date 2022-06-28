Half Yearly Report 2022: Dhaakad To Heropanti 2; The Worst Of Bollywood Which Disappointed The Audience

Dhaakad

With Kangana Ranaut going guns all blazing for the first time on screen and the makers roping in action directors across the globe, Dhaakad was one of the most hyped films of 2022. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a total misfire as it ran in empty cinema halls.

Upon its release, the movie was criticized for its flimsy story and weak direction. Even award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata couldn't stop this film from being one of the biggest disasters of 2022. Well, Dhaakad turned out to be a perfect example of how a film trailer could be deceptive at times!

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff returned on screen as Babloo, only this time wearing blazers, escaping unscathed from a bomb attack and battling a villain whose plan is to ransack the bank accounts of people on March 31. Sounds absurd? Wait, you also had the film's leading lady Tara Sutaria popping on screen as a poorer cousin of K3G's Poo and mouthing some of the most cringe-inducing lines. A total disaster right from the word go!

Nikamma

How we wish we could make this family entertainer disappear from Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty's filmography! A poor remake of Nani's Telugu hit Middle Class Abbayi, director Sabbir Khan took the film's title a tad seriously and delivered a commercial potboiler which had nothing 'killer' in it.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's first period drama turned out to be a forgettable fare as many felt that the superstar was a miscast in his role of the Hindu warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. With tepid action scenes and bland dialogues, the historical film shattered hearts.