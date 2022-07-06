Half Yearly Report 2022: RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi; The Best Of Hindi Films Which Won Hearts

So far, 2022 hasn't been a great year for the Hindi Film Industry both in terms of the audience's reception as well as the box office figures. With the audience binging heavily on OTT content in the last few years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a massive change in their consumption pattern when it comes to films.
Gone are the days when they would lap even the most mediocre films simply on the basis of stars featuring in it. A quick glimpse into the first six months of 2022 shows how the industry remained highly dependent on pan-India films and movies with right balance of entertainment and emotions to draw the audience towards the cinema halls.
As we enter mid-2022, we bring you the list of Hindi films that hit the bull's eye and left the audience quite impressed.
RRR
After making pan-India films the new trend with his Baahubali franchise, director SS Rajamouli made the audience go 'nacho nacho' with his visual spectacle RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Right from both the heroes' entry scenes, adrenaline pumping action scenes to making the audience shed a tear or two, the magnum opus worked wonders not just nationally but overseas as well.
KGF: Chapter 2
'Violence, Violence, Violence, I don't like, 1 Avoid.... but Violence likes me, I can't Avoid.' The cinema halls erupted with loud claps and whistles when Yash unleased his 'badass' side on screen in KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prasanth Neel showed us how mass entertainers can never fail if done in the right way. Also, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera sent shivers down the spine with his villainy act.
The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri's raw portrayal of the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley way back in the 90s, left the audience numbed and in tears. For some, it was a sort of catharsis. At the end of the day, the movie was an example of brave filmmaking.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt silenced all the naysayers who were apprehensive about her casting in Gangubai Kathiawadi with a powerful performance that spoke volumes about her growth as an actor. Even when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's writing faltered, the young star made sure that 'Gangu chand thhi aur chand hi rahegi.'
Jhund
With a brilliant star cast including Amitabh Bachchan and deft direction, Nagraj Manjule's sports drama Jhund made for an engaging watch. The hard-hitting narrative laced with humour made the movie an absolute 'angaar'!
Bhool Bhulaiyya 2
Kartik Aaryan 'zig-zagged' his way into the audience's hearts with his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a time when the Hindi Film Industry was going through a dry spell. The popcorn entertainer which celebrated silly fun left the audience in splits.
Major
With Major, Adivi Sesh and his team paid a heartfelt tribute to real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Adivi's confident performance marked with right blend of emotions struck a chord with the audience.
