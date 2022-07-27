Independence Day 2022: From Pippa To Pathaan, 5 Upcoming Patriotic Bollywood Films We Are Looking Forward To

Gorkha

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Gorkha featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

Tejas

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot. The film is inspired by the landmark event in the history of Indian Air Force, which became the country's first defence force to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

Pippa

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame, Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, is about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings.

Sam Bahadur

Not so long ago, we saw Vicky Kaushal portraying the role of Sardar Udham Singh and now he is all set to play another war hero- Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Pathaan

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The film not only marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen, but also his return to patriotic genre after a long time.

Which film are you most excited to watch? Tell us in the comments section below.