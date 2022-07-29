Independence Day 2022: Iconic Dialogues From Bollywood Films Which Capture The Patriotic Fervour

"How's the josh?" Just these three words are enough to give you an adrenaline rush! That's the power of Hindi movies. When it comes to patriotism on silver screen, the style of narrating a story might have evolved over the years, but the sentiments remain the same. Each time, you watch your on screen heroes express their love for the nation, your heart swells in pride for your motherland as well.

With just a few weeks remaining for India to step into its 75th year of independence, we have complied for you some of the most iconic dialogues mouthed by the reel characters on the celluloid over the years. Let's have a look at them.

Baby 'Religion waala jo column hota hai, usmein hum bold aur capital mein INDIAN lekhte hain.' Swades 'Main nahi manta hamara desh duniya ka sabse mahaan desh hai. Lekin yeh zaroor manta hoon ki hum mein kabliyat hai, taqat hai, apne desh ko mahaan banane ki.' Rang De Basanti 'Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai, joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hain.' Lakshya 'Humme aur unme kuch farq hai aur yeh farq rehna chahiye... Yeh Indian Army hai. Hum dushmani mein bhi ek sharafat rakhte hain.' Chak De! India 'Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai...Sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai: I-N-D-I-A.' Advertisement Advertisement Uri: The Surgical Strike 'Kai baar jung jeetne ke liye training se zyada ek Fauji ke jazbaat zaroori hote hai.' Border 'Aaj se tumhari har goli par desh ke dushman ka naam likha hoga.' The Legend Of Bhagat Singh 'Aap namak ka haq ada karo, main mitti ka haq ada karta hoon.' Raazi 'Watan ke aage kuch nahi...Khud bhi nahi.' Bharat 'Aksar log mujhse pootchte Hai ki mera surname kya hai, jaati kya hai, dharam kya hain aur main unse muskura ke kehta hoon ki is desh ke naam pe mere bauji ne mera naam BHARAT rakha. Ab itne bade naam ke aage jaati, dharm, surname laga ke na toh apne or naa hi is desh ka naam kam kar sakta hoon.' Shershaah 'Oye fikar naa kar jaani, tiranga lehra kar aaonga, nahin toh usme lipat ke aaonga, lekin aaoonga zaroor haan.'

