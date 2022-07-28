Independence Day 2022: Patriotic Songs From Past Two Decades That Today’s Generation Must Watch

India will be celebrating its 75th year of independence on August 15, 2022. On Independence Day 2022, every Indian will be paying tribute to all the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will also be paying his tribute to them by hoisting our national flag.
Whenever we talk about Independence Day, Bollywood's portrayal of India through songs and scenes will definitely pop in your mind. Talking about the songs, there are some highly energetic yet memorable tracks from the past two decades which are must-watch for today's young generation. Hence, ahead of the 75th Independence Day, let's have a look at some popular patriotic songs from the past two decades.
Vande Mataram (ABCD 2)
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva-starrer ABCD 2's final song 'Vande Mataram' is must watch for today's generation. The patriotic track tells us how each citizen of our country is capable of doing something for our nation. The dance number is quite engaging and makes us proud and emotional at the same time for our 'Bharat Mata'.
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)
'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from Swades is very much apt for the NRI living outside the country. The youngsters would learn how beautiful our country is in every aspect.
Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe (Lakshya)
'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya showcases the emotions of every soldier who is on the border to protect us. The lyrics of the song penned by Javed Akhtar will definitely melt your heart and lift our spirits to do something for our country.
Mile Sur (Street Dancer 3D)
'Mile Sur' from the film Street Dancer 3D is quite a unique number. In this song, teams from India and Pakistan come together for the dance challenge and show how the respective countries are capable of creating history if they reunite. 'Mile Sur' track is very emotional and high in energy.
Teri Mitti (Kesari)
Last but not the least, 'Teri Mitti' from the film Kesari has to be on the list. The song itself has a history and is termed as one of the best-written songs on patriotism. The melodious voice of B Praak and lyrics of Manoj Muntashir touch the emotional chord of every citizen of the country.
