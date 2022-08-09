Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan To Sidharth Malhotra; B-Town Stars Who Turned Army Men On Screen

"I feel good that by portraying characters from armed forces in our films, hopefully, we can popularise the profession because our army, navy and air force is beyond the profession, it's a dedication to your nation," Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had said in one of his interviews during the promotions of Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Speaking about Hindi cinema, we have had many actors who made our hearts swell with pride as reel jawans over the years.
With just few days remaining for India to complete 75 years of Independence, let's take a look back at some of our Bollywood stars who nailed their act as army men on the big screen.
Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood made a dashing entry on the small screen as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the acclaimed TV series Fauji. Be it as Major Ram in Main Hoon Na who goes undercover as a student for a mission or as Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert in the army in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan always left an indelible impression on the celluloid.
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B essayed the role of a Major General in Tinnu Anand's 1998 film Major Saab. Years later, he once again donned the uniform for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Lakshya which also features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar packed a solid punch as Captain Virat Bakshi who sets out to hunt down a terrorist and deactivate his sleeper cells in AR Murugadoss' action thriller Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. The film is an official remake of Murugadoss' own Tamil flick Thuppakki which featured Vijay as the main lead.
Hrithik Roshan
As a spoilt, irresponsible brat who proves his mettle by transforming himself as a responsible officer, Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of Captain Karan Shergill was every bit relatable.
Sunny Deol
'Mathura Das, isse pehle ki main tujhe gaddar karaar karaar dekar goli maar do, bhaag ja yahan se.' Sunny Deol is still fondly remembered for his adrenaline-rushing act in JP Dutta's epic war film Border. Interestingly, this was also the first time when he played a sardar on screen.
Salman Khan
Superstar Salman Khan essayed the role of a Sikh soldier Balkar Singh in Sameer Karnik's 2008 film Heroes. Even in a brief role, the actor managed to catch the eye in this ensemble-led film.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn donned the army uniform for the first time in Deepak Bahry's 1993 film Ek Hi Raasta in which he played an army trainee who sets out to thwart the plan of a terrorist named Kubla to rule over the country. Later, he went on to portray an army man in films like Major Saab, Tango Charlie and LOC: Kargil.
Dev Anand
Set against the backdrop of World War II, Dev Anand aced the double role as two army men who get caught up in each other's lives in the 1961 film Hum Dono.
Vicky Kaushal
The handsome hunk set our josh 'high' as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who leads a convert operation to avenge the killing of his fellow army men at their base by a group of terrorists in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Sidharth Malhotra
After portraying a military intelligence officer who apparently goes rogue, Sidharth Malhotra delivered a 'dil mange more' performance as war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 war biopic Shershaah.
Besides these names, other actors like John Abraham, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have also stepped into the shoes of army men on the celluloid.
Out of all these actors, who impressed you the most in the army uniform? Let us know in the comment section.
