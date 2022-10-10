Jagjit Singh Death Anniversary: His Bollywood Ghazals Which Are Food For The Soul

Hear the term 'ghazal' and the first name which comes to your mind is that of ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. Known for his baritone voice and diction, the legendary singer was one of the most influential personalities in the Indian classical music space until he passed away on October 10, 2011.

Jagjit Singh used simple Urdu words in his ghazals to make them more accessible to the masses. During his career spanning five decades, he amassed a massive fan following who always had his songs on loop.

On Jagjit Singh's 11th death anniversary (October 10, 2022), we bring you five of his most popular ghazals which hold a special place in everyone's hearts.

1. Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar (Arth)

Shabana Azmi let all eyes do all the talking as Raj Kiran lip-syncs to Jagjit Singh's melodious voice in this song from Mahesh Bhatt's Arth. Tu apne dil ki javaan dhadkano ko gin ke bataa, meri tarah tera dil bekaraar hai ki nahi...uff these lyrics!

2. Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum (Prem Geet)

Hothon se chhu lo tum, mera geet amar kar do. Just like these lyrics, the ghazal maestro has made this track from Raj Babbar-Anita Raj starrer Prem Geet immortal with his soothing vocals.

3. Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho (Arth)

The track opens up with Shabana Azmi's smiling face and then Jagjit Singh transports you into a magical world in this number which is penned by Kaifi Azmi.

4. Chitthi Na Koi Sandes (Dushman)

Featuring Kajol, this tragic song from Tanuja Chandra's Dushman hits you straight in the heart with Jagjit Singh's mellifluous voice.

5. Koi Fariyaad (Tum Bin)

Another gem from Jagjit Singh which deserves to be everyone's playlist for its beautiful composition.

Out of all these songs, which is your favourite Jagjit Singh number?