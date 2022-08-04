Kajol Birthday Special: Her Iconic Characters Over The Years Which Are Our Favourite

Priya (Baazigar)

Not only Shah Rukh Khan, we too drooled over Kajol and her 'kaali kaali aankhen' in this Abbas Mastan thriller which had her playing the role of a girl who unknowingly, falls in love with her sister's killer.

Simran (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Clad in a towel, Kajol made many hearts flutter as she described her Prince Charming in DDLJ. As Simran whose life changes after she bumps into Shah Rukh Khan's Raj during a foreign trip, the actress made us laugh and even shed tears. No wonder, the audience went 'mere khwabon mein jo aaye' over her.

Isha (Gupt)

At a time when most leading ladies were busy playing coy on screen, Kajol blew our minds with her portrayal of a psychopath in Rajiv Rai's 1997 murder mystery, Gupt: The Hidden Truth. It was quite gutsy of the Bollywood star to take up a negative role and shock the audience when they were loving her chirpy act on the celluloid.

Naina/Sonia (Dushman)

In her first-ever double role on the big screen, Kajol played a perfect foil to Ashutosh Rana's character Gokul, a psychopath postman who sexually assaults and kills women. It was interesting to watch the actress deliver some 'kicks and blows' in this film.

Sanjana (Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha)

We still giggle when we come across Kajol's hilarious airplane scene in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha where she is paired opposite her real-life husband, Ajay Devgn. With chartbuster songs and their adorable chemistry, it's 'pyaar toh hona hi tha' for us as well.

Anjali (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

As her boisterous self in the first half who grows into a feminine version in the second, Kajol's portrayal of Anjali was a whiff of fresh air in Karan Johar's directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. Right from the first frame till the last, our hearts went 'kuch kuch hota hai' over her.

Anjali (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

The actress was an absolute hoot as the eccentric, yet lovable, Anjali in Karan Johar's family entertainer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

'Arz karti hu, Mudde lakh bura chaahe toh kya hota hai, kya hota hai? Vahi hota hai jo manzure khuda hota hai. Mein ek aur kahu? Yeh ishq nahi aasaan, bas itna samaj lijye, ek aag ka darya hai.. aur dub ke jaana hai .. mujhse milne aaye the naa.. haayy.. bade mazaki ho, bade mazaki ho..' Her funny banter with Shah Rukh Khan was one of the highlights in the film.

Zooni (Fanaa)

Kajol left us all impressed with her fabulous performance as Zooni, a visually impaired girl who falls for a tourist guide with a secret of his own. Rather than garnering pity for her character, the actress made sure that we related to Zooni as an independent woman who is prepared to face all the hurdles in her life.

Mandira (My Name Is Khan)

If Shah Rukh Khan is the heart of My Name Is Khan, the Kajol is the soul. From an ordinary hairdresser to a young mother who loses her kid and decides to be a pillar of support to her autistic husband who sets out on an important mission, the actress made us go 'sajda' over her acting chops.

Anuradha (Tribhanga)

As Anuradha, a controversial Bollywood actress with an acid-sharp tongue, Kajol proved that there's more to her than just effervescence on screen in Renuka Shahane's Hindi directorial, Tribhanga.