"In your forties, you should be the passenger; lie back and let the bloody aircraft fly! I should actually be in a space rocket. Jokes aside, by 40, you should've made your money and have a little bit of a legacy. Then, you can start doing what you want," Kareena Kapoor Khan had said in an interview with Elle magazine a few years ago.

The year was 2000, when filmmaker JP Dutta introduced a fresh face in the Hindi Film Industry in the form of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie didn't exactly set the cash registers ringing at the box office. A few films down, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham arrived and life was never the same for the dazzling star. Over the years, Bebo's career has had its share of hits and misses, but she is still 'PHAT' (pretty hot and tempting) on screen!

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today (September 21, 2022), we list down some of our favourite scenes featuring her which deserve all the claps and whistles.

Kareena Kapoor's Introduction As Poo In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Chandni Chowk's Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan) AKA Poo sways her hips to the tunes of 'It's Raining Men' before she breaks into 'How dare you! Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago' in front of the mirror. That's Bebo giving us some lessons in self-love and how! Kareena's Savage Reply To The Station Master In Jab We Met Imtiaz Ali's rom-com Jab We Met gave us the lovable Geet who didn't mince her words when the station master spewed some sexist, graphic 'life advice' including 'Akeli ladki khuli tijori ki tarah hoti hain,' in this memorable scene in the film. Kareena Kapoor's Confrontation Scene With Priyanka Chopra In Aitraaz 'Aisa pehli baar hoga jab mardo ki bhari adaalat mein, ek aurat ek aurat ko bepardah karegi,' quips Bebo's Priya when she confronts Soniya Roy (Priyanka Chopra) for levelling false rape allegations against her husband Raj (Akshay Kumar) and decides to don the lawyer's robe. Kareena Kapoor Calling Out Yellow Press In Heroine As Mahi Arora, a leading actress trying to get a grip over her spiraling career, Kareena delivered a firecracker of a performance in Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine. Watch out for her in the scene where she takes a dig at the sensationalism of news by reporters and says, 'Tum media walo ko film scripts likni chahiye. Heroine ne gaadi kharidi to businessman ne gift kardi diamond kharida to engagement ho gayi, aagar LA gayi toh plastic surgery karvali, or God forbid Dubai gayi, to uska rate card ban jata hain.' Kareena Kapoor Khan's Banter With Shahid Kapoor In Jab We Met This list would be incomplete without mentioning how Kareena Kapoor Khan taught us a lesson or two in self-love with her iconic dialogue 'Main apni favourite hoon' in Jab We Met. When Shahid Kapoor's Aditya with a slight smile tells her, 'Kaash main tumhari tarah hota', we totally feel you bro!