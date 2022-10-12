'Apni mang suhagan ho, sang hamesha sajan ho.' Remember Kajol's character Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham lip-syncing to this line while gazing at her husband Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan)'s face through a sieve while the moon shining bright in the sky? Well, that perfectly encapsulated Karwa Chauth celebrations off screen as well!

It's that day of the year when married Indian women observe a fast on this day from dawn to moonrise for their husband's well-being and long life.

The day begins with all married women and brides-to-be eating traditional sargi from their in-laws' house, prepared by their mother-in-law. This is followed by them dressing up in bright colours and applying mehendi on their hands and feet after receiving baya. In the evening, the women perform puja and listen to Karwa Chauth katha. Later, the women pass their thalis around in a circle as they chant their holy hymn. The last ritual is breaking the fast when the moon is seen in the sky.

Every year, we have our Bollywood stars celebrating this festival with great fervour. This year, we have some new additions to this list too. As everyone gears up to celebrate Karwa Chauth tomorrow (October 13, 2022), let's how a look at our Bollywood leading ladies who will be celebrating this joyous day for the first time post marriage.

Katrina Kaif After keeping their relationship away from the public eye for the longest time, Vicky Kaushal took away his 'dulhania' Katrina Kaif in a lavish but intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December last year. We can't wait to see Kat's pictures from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for a brief period and made their relationship official with a low-key wedding in April this year. Considering their nuptials was sans any frills, we believe that the Karwa Chauth celebrations at the Kapoor mansion might be grander this year as the couple is also set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Mouni Roy One of the most loved bahus from the telly world and the actress who left everyone in awe with her performance in Brahmastra, married the man of her dreams, Suraj Nambiar on January 21, 2022. The couple is celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year. Patralekhaa Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who were in a steady relationship for almost 11 years, finally got hitched in November last year. Their first Karwa Chauth will also be special for their fans. Richa Chaddha Longtime lovers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took the social media by storm with their stunning pictures from their wedding festivities which lasted from September 29 to October 4 this year. Now, we just can't wait for the first pictures from Richa's first Karwa Chauth celebrations. Shibani Dandekar One of Bollywood's most happening couples, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the nuptials on February 19 this year. The lovebirds' first Karwa Chauth will definitely be a special one!