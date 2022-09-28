'When I was young and struggling, I was happy hopping from studio to studio, bumping into other strugglers like Kishore da and Mukesh bhaiya. Those were fun times even when I had to go hungry for the entire day. There was no money in my purse. But there was only hope in my heart," Lata Mangeshkar had candidly revealed in her last interview with Firstpost. It's was this hope which gave birth to one of Indian cinema's greatest singers Lata Mangeshkar.
Lata Mangeshkar's Birth Anniversary: Let's Revisit Some Of Her Evergreen Songs Which Are Melody To Ears
It is bit ironical that the music legend never listened to her own songs as she feared that she might search for mistakes in it. However, every time she entered the recording room, it was sure that the result would always be magical. Popularly known as the 'Nightingale Of India', the singer gave 'voice' to our emotions until she breathed her last in February this year.
On Lata Mangeshkar's first birth anniversary today, let's revisit the bygone era and enjoy some of her most iconic songs in her memory.
1. Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Kaun Thi?)
This iconic song picturised on yesteryear actress Sadhana has Lata Mangeshkar's haunting vocals that has a tinge of longing and melanchony. It talks about two lovers wanting to live in the moment rather than waiting for the perfect moment.
2. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hain (Guide)
Watching the legendary Waheeda Rahman literally 'dance' to the tunes of music director SD Burman and express her heart out in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar is such a 'timeless' sight. For those who don't know, this track was one of Lataji's favourite songs.
3. Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai)
Another Lata Mangeshkar staple which features in almost everyone's retro playlist. The poetic sting that this heartbreak song has not faded with time and probably will never.
4. Chadh Gaye Re Paapi Bichua (Madhumati)
The playfulness that the queen of melody brings into this folksy song featuring Vyjayanthimala is sheer brilliance.
5. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (Mughal-E-Azam)
Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's tragic romance in this K Asif epic is incomplete without the mention of this timeless classic sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
6. Raina Beeti Jaaye (Amar Prem)
Lata Mangeshkar's delicate vocals in this classical number from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore's Amar Prem perfectly evoke a sense of yearning.
7. Baahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika)
If you thought that Lataji's songs were all things sombre, then this Jaya Bachchan number will prove you wrong as the Nightingale of India with her teasing voice makes your heart flutter.
8. Naam Gum Jaayege (Kinara)
'Meri aawaz hi pehchaan hain..' yes, that's one of Indian cinema's legendary singers for you.
Out of these songs, which Lata Mangeshkar number is your 'sukoon'? Let us know in the comment section.
- On Lata Mangeshkar’s Birth Anniversary, A Chowk In Ayodhya To Be Named After Her
- Here's How Lata Mangeshkar Introduced The Musical Duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal To The Music Industry
- Asha Bhosle Shares Few Loving Memories Of Her Beloved Sister Lata Mangeshkar On Naam Reh Jaayega
- Arijit Singh To Give Tribute To Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar In The Latest Episode
- Lata Mangeshkar Had Interest In Photography! Watch Sonu Nigam Share About Lata Ji's Love For Capturing Pics
- Lataji Was The First Indian Singer To Perform At The Royal Albert Hall: Sonu Nigam
- Sonu Nigam Shares Interesting Story About Lata Mangeshkar And Her Fear Of Performing On Stage
- Madhubalaji Was The 1st Actress To Make Contracts That Only Lata Mangeshkar Will Sing Her Songs: Alka Yagnik
- Find Out Why Lata Mangeshkar Never Married, On The Next Episode Of Star Plus’ Naam Reh Jaayega!
- Javed Ali On Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar's Name Not Being Mentioned In Grammy & Oscar Awards
- Nitin Mukesh, Javed & Sadhana Talk About Their Love For Lata Mangeshkar & Spl Tribute Show Naam Reh Jaayega
- 18 Of The Biggest Indian Singers Join Hands To Pay Tribute To The Legendary Lata Mangeshkar!