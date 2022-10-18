Loved Drishyam? Here Are 6 Underrated Bollywood Thrillers That Are Filled With Shocking Twists

Aamir Khan's 2012 film, co-starring Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor, is directed by Reema Kagti and is an intriguing thriller that demands all your attention. Khan and his wife, played by Rani, are dealing with the loss of their son. Aamir, a cop, is solving a mysterious death case of a celebrity with the help of a prostitute (Kareena Kapoor) . This is a one of a kind concept of the paranormal blended with investigative drama that provides an intelligent watch and an utter shock at the end. Talaash is available on Netflix.

Kaun?

This 1999 film by Ram Gopal Varma remains one of the masterpieces ever made in Bollywood. The Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Kaun is about a killer who is set loose and a woman who is alone in her house. Then, weird things begin to happen when the woman's doorbell rings. What unfolds then is pure brilliance and a psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Aamir

This low-budget Rajiv Khandelwal psychological drama is an intense action-thriller. The screenplay wastes no time and sets the scene with strong dialogues, impressive performances, engaging background music, and the leading character's race against time keeps you hooked. The story follows the life of Aamir, who visits India for a vacation and finds his life turned upside down. He is forced to become a terrorist by an Islamic terrorist gang. Throughout the film, you keep wondering where Aamir went wrong.