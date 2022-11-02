Mannat In India To A Villa In London: Here's A List Of Shah Rukh Khan's Most Lavish Possessions

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 today. In a career spanning 30 years, Khan has set standards, coming from an ordinary middle-class family to becoming one of the world's richest actors. His remarkable journey and approach to life make him one of the most likeable celebrities in the country. One of the most celebrated actors across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan has shown how one can turn destiny with hard work and dedication. As per the Economic Times, SRK's first pay was Rs 50 for his performance in tv show Fauji. And since then, he has built an unshakable umpire.

The actor has three films lined up for release in 2023: Pathan, Dunki, and Jawaan. From owning an IPL team to several businesses, let's take a look at some of the most expensive things that Shah Rukh Khan owns.



Mannat

Spread across an area of 27,000 plus square feet, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is located in the most upscale area of Mumbai and was bought for Rs. 13.32 crores in 2001. It is a stunning six-story villa designed by his wife, Gauri Khan, along with architect-designer Kaif Faquih. The design of the Mannat is a fine mixture of vintage and contemporary. The villa is equipped with various bedrooms, a modern gymnasium, a library, and a personal auditorium. The current valuation of Mannat stands at Rs. 200 crores.



Red Chillies Entertainment

Red Chillies Entertainment is by far the largest VFX studio and film distribution and production company in India. It was founded by Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2002 in partnership with his wife, Gauri Khan. The company has been an integral part of the production of several films like Bob Biswas, My Name Is Khan, Dear Zindagi, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Raees, and more. According to financial reports, the annual revenue of Red Chillies Entertainment is approximately Rs 500 crore.



London Villa

Situated in Central London's Park Lane, Khan's UK palatial villa has a valuation of Rs 183 crore.



Rolls-Royce Coupe

Khan owns a Rs 7 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and is often spotted travelling in his car. Apart from Rolls Royce, SRK also has a number of luxurious cars parked in his home's garage, which include a Bentley Continental GT, a BMW i8, and many more. Khan also has a stylish vanity van, which is built on a Volvo BR9.



Dubai Villa

Khan's most expensive real estate investment is valued at around Rs 100 crore and is located at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. He has named the villa Jannat.



Cricket Team

King Khan, apart from being an amazing actor, is a smart businessman. He is the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, which he runs with friends and actor Juhi Chawla. Khan has a 55 percent stake in the franchise through his film production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. As per Sports Info, Shah Rukh's brand value stands at around Rs. 718 crores, approx.