'Ae halo re halo'. The festival of Navratri begins today and we just can't keep calm! Also known as 'Sharad Navratri', the nine-day festival is dedicated to worship the nine incarnations of goddess Durga. For those who ain't aware, each day of the festival is dedicated to a colour where people dress up in outfits in that colour.
This year, the Navratri colour for first day of celebrations is white which is a symbol of peace. It's dedicated to Maa Shailputra. Let's take cues from some of our leading ladies from Bollywood to look picture-perfect on this festive occasion.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wore this classic white Anarkali suit during the promotions of her film Kalank, and we feel that this stunning outfit is perfect to make an elegant style statement on the first day of Navratri. The suit's upper half which is heavily done with golden threadwork, makes the outfit even more classy.
Janhvi Kapoor
Dare to go bold? Then, don't shy away from picking up an icy-white six-yard wear with a sequinned halter necked bralette blouse like Janhvi Kapoor for your first garba night today.
Priyanka Chopra
A sheer white lehenga set is just what you need if subtlety is your thing and Priyanka Chopra shows you how to nail that look! Team that look with a pair of dainty 'jhunkas' and part your hair sideways and you are ready to make many hearts skip a beat.
Deepika Padukone
If you are a minimalist who wants to make several heads turn, take a cue from Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in a white organza sari with a strappy sequinned blouse. Keeping your neck bare, you can choose to flaunt some ornate earrings for that extra glam look.
Madhuri Dixit
A quick look at Madhuri Dixit's Instagram page shows that Bollywood's dhak-dhak girl always has her fashion game on point. For the first day of Navratri today, you can pick up an embroidered Anarkali suit like this iconic star to dazzle wherever you head.
