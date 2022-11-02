Pathaan Teaser: 5 Things Which Made Us Go All Hearts In This SRK, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Film

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda' Dialogue

We bet you too must have got goosebumps after hearing King Khan in his baritone say 'zinda hain' followed by his ringing laughter. Now, that's what we call a 'dhamakedaar' comeback on screen!

Deepika Padukone's Sultry Avatar

Dressed in a black gown with a plunging neckline, doesn't Deepika Padukone remind you of Ana De Armas from Daniel Crag's No Time To Die in this frame in this teaser of Pathaan?

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Face-Off

Going by the buzz, John Abraham reportedly essays the role of the main antagonist in this espionage thriller and the sneak-peek which was dropped by the makers today, already gave us a hint of the 'explosion' that's in store for us.

Heart Thumping Action Sequences

Be it the 'Badshah' of Bollywood going all guns blazing with his shotgun or Deepika Padukone beating the bad guys to pulp in a white halter-neck top and an orange wrap skirt, director Sidharth Anand has made sure to serve us some top-notch action to keep us hooked to the screen.

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Chemistry

After films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have reunited on screen after eight years and going by the little glimpse of their chemistry that we got in the teaser, we can safely say that the duo is all geared up to set fire on screen once again!