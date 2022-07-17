Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About The Desi Girl That Every Fan Should Know

Priyanka Chopra's Favourite Holiday Destination Is Giving Us Some Major Vacation Goals

The actress who lives out of a suitcase due to her hectic work schedule, loves travelling to Singapore and Paris. While Singapore's hospitality is something what draws PeeCee, the actress says that while in Paris, she loves to sit outside in the balcony, have an expresso and watch people walk go by on the streets. Chopra admits that she can never get tired of walking the cobbled streets of Paris.

The Global Star Always Carries Hot Sauce In Her Purse

Priyanka made this surprising revelation in an interview with Vogue magazine. The Quantico actress revealed that besides sunglasses, gum, perfume, wallet and hand cream, she always stocks hot sauce in her purse. No wonder, the leggy lass is too hot to handle!

Can You Guess Priyanka Chopra's Favourite Superhero?

Priyanka Chopra is in awe of Iron Man and Batman. The actress says that she loves the toys that have. After starring in Robert Rodriguez's We Are The Heroes, we would love to see her in the Marvel or DC universe someday. Are the filmmakers listening?

Priyanka Chopra's Favourite Hair Hack Is A Desi Nuska!

'My grandmom used to do vigorous champi and then braid it-the technique works both on the scalp and hair ends. And whenever in doubt, my favourite red carpet hair rescue comes in the form of a chic top knot,' the actress had recalled in an interview with Femina magazine.

Priyanka Chopra Calls Phoenix Her Spirit Animal Because Of This Reason

In an interview, the Bajirao Mastani actress had revealed that her spirit animal is phoenix because she can always rise from the ashes.

Priyanka Chopra's Best Fan Moment

Priyanka once recalled that a fan of hers got her to sign her hand and tattooed it. The actress thought that the gesture was quite crazy and awesome.

Priyanka Chopra Does This Thing As Soon As She Lands In Mumbai

The actress reveals that whenever she visits Mumbai, she takes a long drive home from the airport and puts the windows down to let the wind float with her hair.