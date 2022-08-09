Raksha Bandhan 2022 Special: 5 Bollywood Songs That Capture The Essence Of Siblinghood

While 'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana' and 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' will always remain the classic songs that we often play during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, we bring to you five Bollywood songs that are a little 'hatke' and perfectly capture the essence of siblinghood. Want to know which songs are these? Keep reading!
'Hum Toh Aise Hain Bhaiya'
They say sisters are always best friends first and we totally agree. 'Hum Toh Aise Hain Bhaiya' from Laaga Chunari Mein Daag featuring Rani Mukerji and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles, works as a toast to sisterhood.
'Tu Jo Mila'
Even though the song is not filmed on siblings, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's popular track 'Tu Jo Mila' is a perfect song to dedicate to your siblings. Surprised? Well, next time when you will play the song, pay attention to its lyrics and you will know why we feel it's one of the most beautiful songs that can be dedicated to our brothers or sisters.
'Naach Meri Jaan'
Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight's song 'Naach Meri Jaan' is purely based on on the bond of two brothers hence, it has all the reasons to be on our list as well! Go ahead and dedicate this song to your brother/sister who always got your back.
'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'
'Ek Teri Yaari Ka Hi Saaton Janam Haqdaar Hoon Main Tera Yaar Hoon...'
One of the most popular songs of Kartik Aaryan 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' has emotions written all over it. It would be a crime not to mention this song in this list.
'Dhaagon Se Baandhaa'
The latest track from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan 'Dhaagon Se Baandhaa' is one melodious song that you must dedicate to your siblings. We bet that it will leave them in tears.
FilmiBeat wishes its readers a very happy Raksha Bandhan!
