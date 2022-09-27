The tag of Bollywood's most eligible bachelor is no longer with Ranbir Kapoor; courtesy his marriage with actress Alia Bhatt earlier this year. But, that doesn't stop the ladies brigade from still having a thumping crush on him.

Right from the moment he dropped his towel in his debut film to his 'oh so hot' photo spreads and bare torso shots in films, Kapoor Jr has always been a sight for sore eyes even though he had once modestly said, "I don't consider myself hot or good looking."

Wait, there's more to this bundle of talent! In a career spanning over 15 years, RK has had his share of highs and lows, both on the personal as well as professional front. But that hasn't taken away any of his shine.

As Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older tomorrow (September 28, 2022), we list down five reasons why the Bollywood star makes us go 'kesariya tera ishq hain piya' over him.

Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks Taking a cue from Ranbir's cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's dialogue in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), we just can't stop swooning over his charming looks, be it on screen or off screen. No wonder, he told us all, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'! Risk Hai Toh Ishq Hai! Right from his debut film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's star-crossed love story Saawariya to his last release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, RK has never shied away from taking risks when it comes to his roles. From rom-coms, biopic to fantasy adventure, the Bollywood star has dabbled with every genre to deliver some of his most memorable performances. Meet The 'Eyeconic' Ranbir The amount of intensity that Ranbir depicts on the celluloid with just his eyes is simply unmatchable! No wonder, every time he portrays heartbreak, angst or pain in his films, it hits you straight in the heart. Remember this close-up shot from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? A Rockstar On The Dance Floor When not making us shed a tear with his emotional performances, RK is busy making our hearts flutter with his amazing dance moves. Well, we don't mind our 'dil' going 'badtameez' every time he hits the dance floor. Less Is More In the age of tweets and Instagram reels, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the stars who has still resisted the temptation of joining social media. While the actor admits that he has a secret social media account to keep up with things, his official absence from the platform makes him quite mysterious!

Meanwhile, what's your reason to go all hearts over Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know in the comment section.