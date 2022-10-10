'No one can know the real Rekha. Because the real Rekha lies somewhere in her fantasy.' Simi Grewal had once said on her talk show 'Rendezvous With Simi Grewal' and we couldn't agree more!
Rekha's life is nothing short of a Bollywood film. A difficult childhood and a series of failed relationships. But the eternal diva always triumped over all the obstacles and emerged as a shining hero. A quick look at her filmography shows that she was a star as well as an performer on screen; each performance dripping with her love for the craft.
As Rekha turns a year older today (October 10, 2022), we list down five reasons why we are head over heels in love with this enigmatic personality.
We Go 'Salaam-E-Ishq Over' Rekha's Screen Presence
With her 'adayein' and 'nazaakat', the veteran actress always makes sure that your eyes remain glued to her every time she appears on the celluloid. Her signature salaam is enough to go 'ufff' all the way!
Rekha- The Incredible Performer
Be it as a courtesan with a broken heart in Umrao Jaan, a traumatized housewife in Ghar, a vivacious girl in Khoobsurat or a woman who is on revenge-seeking spree in Khoon Bhari Maang, the actress always slipped into her roles effortlessly and made the audience a part of her cinematic world.
Her Undying Love For Kajeevaram Sarees
We have often seen actresses dishing out fashion goals in sarees but nobody can match the elegance of Rekha's 'seven-yard' appearances. 'Whenever I wear a saree or a Kanjeevaram, I feel I am engulfed with love, protection and a lot of softness from my mother,' the ultimate beauty had once revealed in an interview.
Forever Bindass
At a time when most heroines were hush-hush about their relationships, there you had this alluring beauty making frank confessions about unrequited love and heartbreak in her interviews. Her colourful private life always remained a fodder of gossip for the tabloids, but the actress never cared a damn!
A Timeless Beauty
Her transition from an unattractive maiden to an oomph-oozing actress is known to all. Do you know secret behind her age-defying looks? Yoga and a healthy lifestyle!
