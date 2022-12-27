Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 Pics That Prove Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Is Truly A Mumma’s Boy
Salman Khan has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor has been ruling the industry for three decades now and so far, he has won millions of hearts with his performances on the big screen. In fact, Salman has given us several iconic characters to the audience which we cherish over the years. Apart from his professional life, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor has also been the talk of the town for his personal life. Salman has always had the image of a perfect family man.
The superstar is very close to his family and doesn't miss out on a chance to spend quality time with them as and when possible. In fact, he is often seen sharing beautiful glimpses of his time with the family. Interestingly, Salman is very close to his mother Salma Khan and is often seen taking her along with him to outdoor shoots. Today, as Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, here's a look at some of his adorable pics with his mother which proves that he is a mamma's boy.
This pic is sheer love as Salman was seen posing barechest as he had his mother's back. To note, this pic was clicked in Malta while Salman and his team were shooting for Bharat which also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead
Salman makes sure to make the most of his time with Salman and this video is a proof. In another adorable video, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was seen shaking a leg with his mother. The mother son duo were dancing hand in hand on the popular song Cheap Thrills. As Salman was leading the dance, Salma was seen following her son calmly
Salman, who is quite active on social media, shared a heartwarming pic with his mother which was about unconditional love. In the pic, Salman was seen resting his head in mother Salma's lap and compared it to heave. He captioned the image as, 'Maa ki godh...Jannat'.
Salman makes sure to give his mother the best of everything and is quite protective of her. In this video, Salman was seen helping his mother explore the streets of Malta during the outdoor shooting for Bharat. The video featured the mother-son duo walking hand in hand while walking down the streets and it spoke volumes about their unconditional love.
Salman Khan is a proud son and this was evident when he introduced her as the producer of his 2017 release Tubelight. Salma has now been associated with Salman Khan Productions. In fact, her name was even featured on the posters of Tubelight, Dabangg 3 and all the films produced by Salman Khan.
- When Salman Khan Reacted To Troll's Claim About 'Secret Family, Wife Noor & Daughter In Dubai'
- From Pool To Horse Stable: A Sneak Peak Into Salman Khan's Lush Panvel Farmhouse
- Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Calls Salman Khan As The S**iest Looking Man In The Industry
- Sherlyn Chopra Refuses To Wish Salman Khan On Birthday, Wants To 'Target' Him Next Year: Apne Peedit Behno...
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ Abdu Rozik’s Whopping Net Worth Will Make Your Jaws Drop
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman CONFIRMS Ankit Gupta’s Eviction, Says ‘People Will Regret Why They…’
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Stay Strong Priyanka’ Trends As Priyanka Choudhary Cries Badly Amid Ankit’s Eviction Reports
- Entertainment News Updates: Dull Opening For Cirkus, Salman Blasts Priyanka Choudhary On On Bigg Boss 16 WKV
- Bigg Boss 16 December 23 Highlights: Salman Slams Shalin And Stan; Ritesh & Genelia Enter The House
- Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan SCHOOLS Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan During Shukravaar Ka Vaar; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Adbu’s Alleged Re-Entry To Maniesh Paul Co-Hosting With Salman, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
- Salman Khan Keeps His Promise To Launch Bodyguard Shera's Son; Here Are The Details