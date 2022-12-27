Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 Pics That Prove Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Is Truly A Mumma’s Boy

Salman Khan has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor has been ruling the industry for three decades now and so far, he has won millions of hearts with his performances on the big screen. In fact, Salman has given us several iconic characters to the audience which we cherish over the years. Apart from his professional life, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor has also been the talk of the town for his personal life. Salman has always had the image of a perfect family man.

The superstar is very close to his family and doesn't miss out on a chance to spend quality time with them as and when possible. In fact, he is often seen sharing beautiful glimpses of his time with the family. Interestingly, Salman is very close to his mother Salma Khan and is often seen taking her along with him to outdoor shoots. Today, as Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, here's a look at some of his adorable pics with his mother which proves that he is a mamma's boy.