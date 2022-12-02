Shah Rukh Khan To Aamir Khan: Celebrities Who Visited Holy City Mecca To Perform Umrah
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took over the internet on Friday (December 2) after his pictures from his pilgrimage to Mecca surfaced on social media. The actor, after wrapping up Dunki's shoot schedule in Saudi Arabia, left for Mecca to perform Umrah, which is the holy city for Muslims. SRK was spotted in a white garment, while he also had a mask covering his mouth. The actor was surrounded by people and security personnel; meanwhile, his viral photos have thrilled his fans.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his desire to perform Umrah and visit the holy cities of Mecca and Madina. In an interview with The Times of India, Khan had said, "Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana," he had said.
For the uninitiated, the white garment worn by Shah Rukh is called Rida and Izar, which men wear while performing Umrah. Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca, which is situated in Saudi Arabia. It can be done at any time of the year, but Hajj is performed only during Eid al-Azha, which is a duty of every Muslim according to the Quran.
Before Shah Rukh Khan, there have been many actors who were also spotted at the holy city performing Umrah. Let's take a look.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan fulfilled his mother Zainat Hussein's desire to take her to the holy pilgrimage city of Mecca. Aamir took his mother to Mecca to perform Umrah in 2012 as promised and was captured pushing his mother on a wheelchair and showing her the palace. Aamir Khan and his mother's pictures from Mecca had gone viral back then.
Ali Fazal
After completing the shoot for his Holywood project Kandahar in Saudi Arabia, actor Ali Fazal travelled to Mecca and Medina to perform Umrah and take some time off for a spiritual journey. While sharing a video from his visit to the pilgrimage site, Ali wrote, "I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn't the answer. Seeking is. We'll find out. But I prayed and I prayed for all those around me."
Gauhar Khan
Popular TV and film actress Gauhar Khan visited Mecca with her husband Zaid Darbar shortly after getting married in December 2020. Sharing some glimpses from the holy city on social media, Gauhar wrote, "My dream come true to be doing Umrah with my husband. Greatest joy."
Sana Khan
Actress Sana Khan, in October 2020 announced that she is quitting showbiz and would "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator." She married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed, and during the holy month of Ramzan, the couple made sure to visit the pilgrimage site. Sana took to her social media page to share photos from her spiritual tour.
