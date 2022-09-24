Ever since Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's epic fantasy adventure released in theatres, it has been trending on the internet for several reasons. Besides the jaw-dropping VFX and the grand scale of the film, Mouni Roy's antagonist act as 'Junoon' has also caught everyone's attention. There were even claims that the Naagin actress has overshadowed other huge stars in the film.

Similarly, Mrunal Thakur who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's popular soap Kumkum Bhagya, has just delivered one of the biggests hit of her career- Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam. In short, gone are those days when it was assumed that the faces from the small screen ain't cut for the marquee.

Be Shah Rukh Khan, late Sushant Singh Rajput or Vidya Balan, these big names in the film industry are examples that all that matters at the end of the day, is hard work, perseverance and patience.

Keeping in mind this mantra, let's have a look at some of the promising talents (actresses) from the Indian Television Industry who we would love to watch on the big screen.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a classic example of 'talent has no age'. Don't be surprised if we tell you that she's the same girl who played young Amali in Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 film Article 15! Her last TV show Imlie gave the audience a sneak-peek of her impeccable acting chops. Be it romance, action, comedy or dance, Sumbul proved that she's got her hold on all the genres. Jennifer Winget A few weeks ago, reports floated in the media about Jennifer Winget being cast opposite Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Aashiqui 3. Though the makers brushed off those rumours, but hey, we do want to see Jenny on the big screen! With her terrific screen presence and razor-sharp acting skills, we are sure that the diva will receive 'bepannah' pyaar on the big screen as well! Drashti Dhami Television's 'Madhubala' oozes such inevitable charm that you simply can't take your eyes off her. With several popular TV soaps to her credit, Drashti Dhami has established herself as a force to reckon with. While she is already creating waves in the web space, it would be an absolute treat to watch her on the big screen as well! Erica Fernandes Sprinkling sprightly innocence and exuberance comes easy to Erica Fernandes who has garnered a huge fanbase for herself within a short span of time. Touted to be a style icon, we feel that the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress will succeed in wooing hearts when it comes to cinema as well. Sriti Jha After taking the telly-world by storm with her docile bahu avatar, Sriti Jha recently showed us how she can be a 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as well! Known to be quite an adventure junkie, it would be amazing to watch her channel her inner 'Kill Bill' when it comes to Bollywood flicks.

