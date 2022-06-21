When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Believes In The American Style Of Lavish Publicity

Movie releases and promotions go hand in hand. As a part of Throwback Tuesday, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he had spoken about promoting films on a lavish scale, because that's how he feels a film should be promoted before its release.

While speaking to Rediff in 2000, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he feels more scared as an actor or as a producer, he had said, "Even as an actor, I've never been scared of a release. Frankly, the release of a film means that it's on air. After that, a film is beyond anyone's control. I'd like to make a film which, I think, I'll like making and which, I think, people would like to see. When such a film becomes a hit, it feels good."