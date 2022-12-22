Year Ender 2022: 6 Reasons Why Bollywood's Box Office Collections Were Unimpressive

Bollywood witnessed a downward slope this year with big budget films lacking the power punch to attract audience to the theaters. Leaving a few, such as Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Gangubai Khatwiawadi, and The Kashmir Files, the majority of Hindi films in 2022 have bit the dust. Tall promises, lustrous sets, countless interviews and promotions and none helped to pick up the sales of tickets at the box-office.

Bollywood suffered to some extent as a result of the massive boycott trend against the industry that began almost immediately after a film's announcement. Meanwhile, Hindi movies lagged behind regional cinema in leaving a mark on the audience's mind.

Despite being at the forefront of filmmaking in India, Bollywood somewhere is struggling to convince the audience to trust them with their time and money. Regional films like RRR, Kantara, and KGF 2 performed exceptionally well with only a theatrical release. So, what could be missing from Bollywood that is causing the downfall of India's biggest film industry?

BAD SEQUELS