Year Ender 2022: Saif-Kareena To Shahid Kapoor, 8 Celebs Who Bought EXPENSIVE Cars Worth Crores

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made two swanky upgrades to their garage in October this year. They brought a Mercedes S-class and a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. While the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is priced at around Rs 61 lakh, the Mercedes S-class costs Rs 1.60 crore.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the Jersey Hindi remake, has a huge collection of luxury cars. This year, the Kabir Singh star gifted himself a Mercedes-Maybach 580 worth Rs 3 crore.

Kajol

Currently basking in the huge appreciation for her performance in Salaam Venky, Bollywood actress Kajol added another luxurious BMW model in her car collection. She brought a BMW X7 SUV worth Rs 1.6 crore home.

Sanjay Dutt

The much-loved 'Munnabhai' of Hindi film industry, Sanjay Dutt was seen playing the main antagonist in Yash-starrer KGF: Chpater 2 this year. While he had a great year professionally, the actor bought Mercedes-Maybach S580 priced at Rs 3 crore in 2022.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi purchased herself a swanky Audi Q7 worth Rs 1.03 crore earlier this year. Social media was flooded with images of Aditi posing with her brand-new automobile.

Ram Kapoor

Best known for his roles in Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, TV star Ram Kapoor became a proud owner of a swanky Ferrari worth Rs 3.5 crore this year.

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty's -actressdaughter Athiya Shetty, who is currently dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul gifted herself an Audi Q7 worth Rs 88.33 lakh this year. In this picture, Athiya can be seen flaunting her bright smile as she poses with her new car.