Yearender: 6 Underrated Hindi Films Of 2022 That You Must Watch Before The Year Ends

The year has not been kind to Bollywood for several reasons. But for the most part, many high-budget films have miserably failed to make an impact, while several films were rejected by people for various reasons. From Shamshera, Thank God, to Ram Setu, even the biggest stars couldn't save their films from drowning at the box-office. And only a few like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, JugJug Jiyo, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned decently at the cinemas.

There have been a few movies that went unnoticed but offered a lot of entertainment and are criminally underrated. As 2022 ends in just a few weeks, let's take a look at some of the most underrated films of 2022.

Jhund

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund, though it opened to positive reviews, could not earn much at the box-office. The film is one of the best Hindi movies made in 2022 and has some stellar performances, good writing, and direction. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Jhund is an engaging story about underprivileged slum kids and their extraordinary journey to achieve their goals, which comes out best with Atul-Ajay's powerful music. The film is available on Zee5.

Jalsa

Starring two powerhouse performers, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa is an unsettling and thought-provoking movie about the inner conflict of two women belonging to different socio-economic strata of society. The film's captivating narration sheds light on various human emotions like motherly instinct, greed, guilt, consciousness, jealousy, and loyalty. Jalsa is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Criminally underrated movie, Kaun Pravin Tambe is an inspirational story of an ordinary guy who followed his dream with passion and dedication. A simple yet focused story of Pravin Tambe, who takes you through his journey of struggles and never-give-up attitude, is a heartbreaking yet uplifting experience. Shreyas Talpade, who plays the titular role of cricketer Pravin Tambe, is the heartbeat of the movie. Pravin Tambe can be streamed on Hotstar.

Toolsidas Junior

Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, and Varun Buddhadev in pivotal roles. The movie explores the love for snooker and family with the story of 15-year-old Toolsidas Junior, who aspires to win the Calcutta Club Snooker Championship after seeing his father, Toolsidas Senior (Rajiv Kapoor), fail at it even after several attempts. The film struck a chord with the audience as it was well made and mixed the excitement of sports with delicate human emotions. Notably, the film marked Rajiv Kapoor's comeback after 30 years and was his last. Toolsidas Junior is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gehraiyaan

Even though Gehraiyaan has several fakes in its screenplay, the film gets its point right: love, lust, and money. With an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Dhairya, Gehraiyaan is about lies, betrayal, trust issues, modern-complex relationships, past traumas, infidelity, and moving on in life with the dark realities of your past. It's an intimate film, and Deepika Padukone outshines herself and convincingly plays a complicated character who is struggling in life and is haunted by her childhood. Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Honorable mention: Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is an honest and faithful adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It celebrates humanity over religion and recounts some of the most important chapters from the history of post-independence India, like the Babri Masjid demolition, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and so on. Laal Singh Chaddha isn't preachy but delivers the message in a subtle and layered manner. The film has picturesque, beautiful original soundtracks. Give the film a chance for the remarkable performances by Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Watch it on Netflix.