From Deepika Padukone's Red Saree To Aishwarya Rai's Anarkali Suit, 4 Worst Dressed Celebs At Ambanis Bash

Industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrated their youngest son Anant Ambani's engagement to Radhika Merchant on Thursday in a grand event at the Ambani family's Mumbai residence, Antilia. The fun-filled ceremony was attended by many celebrities, and the family posed for pictures outside their home afterwards, dressed in elegant outfits and greeting their fans.

Our Bollywood celebs never fail to surprise us with their picture perfect looks. We are always keen to observe who wore what at any event to take fashion inspirations. While almost everyone from B-town dropped by to wish the newly engaged couple. From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood came down to grace the event with their glamor. However, there were some celebs who made quite an impressive appearance. Take a look below.

Deepika Padukone