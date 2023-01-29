Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Wedding Reception: Passionate Kiss, Cakes, Neena & Ex Vivian Speech

Ace designer Masaba Gupta, who tied the knot with her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in a court marriage, hosted an intimate wedding reception party for close friends and family later that night. The party was attended by Masaba's parents Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta-step-father Vivek Mehra. Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, and Konkona Sen Sharma, among many others, were spotted arriving at the reception venue.

Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra shared a video showing guests being served two extravagant, beautiful three-tiered cakes, as well as mother and father Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards giving speeches to honour the newlyweds. Although their speech was not audible in the clip, Neena and Vivian looked emotional as they stood beside the bride and groom. Later, the newlyweds and their entire family posed for pictures with the media.

Advertisement