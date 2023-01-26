Pathaan: Race 2 To Dhoom, 5 Times John Abraham Stole The Show As Villain Before SRK’s Film
Siddharth Ananad's Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, finally released on January 25. The spy thriller marks SRK's big-screen comeback after a long gap of around four years and it has been fetching an amazing response from moviegoers.
On the first day of its release, Pathaan did a business of Rs 55 crore and is expected to witness agood jump on the occasion of Republic Day today (January 26).
Besides SRK and Deepika, the action thriller also features John Abraham as the main antagonist. While fans are loving his performance, this isn't the first time when the model-turned-actor is playing a villain on the silve screen.
From Dhoom to Zinda, let's look at John's five films in which he played a negative roles.
Dhoom
One of the first films in which John Abraham played a villain was in the 2004 film Dhoom. In this action thriller, he played the role of Kabir, a charismatic and ruthless thief who leads a gang of bikers in a series of daring heists. Abraham's portrayal of Kabir was praised for its intensity and nuance.
Zinda
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Zinda features Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, and Lata Dutta in the lead roles. The action-thriller was released in 2006 and John played the negative role named Rohit. He earned rave reviews for his performance in Zinda along with a Best Villain nomination at Filmfare Awards.
Aetbaar
Featuring John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, and Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram Bhatt's Aetbaar was released in 2004. The psychological thriller marked John and Bipasha's reunion after Jism. While the film failed to made a mark at the box office, John's portrayal of an obsessive lover was liked by his fans.
Race 2
A sequel to Abbas Mustan's 2007 hit Race, John Abraham replaced Akshaye Khanna in Race co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel. John essayed the role of a ruthless don named Armaan Malik and the film turned out to be a successful affair at the box office.
Shootout At Wadala
John Abraham played the role of a criminal named Manya Surve in Sanjay Gupta's Shootout At Wadala (2013). While the film turned out to be an average affair at the ticket window, John's performance was among the major highlights.
