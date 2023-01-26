Pathaan: Race 2 To Dhoom, 5 Times John Abraham Stole The Show As Villain Before SRK’s Film

Siddharth Ananad's Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, finally released on January 25. The spy thriller marks SRK's big-screen comeback after a long gap of around four years and it has been fetching an amazing response from moviegoers.

On the first day of its release, Pathaan did a business of Rs 55 crore and is expected to witness agood jump on the occasion of Republic Day today (January 26).

Besides SRK and Deepika, the action thriller also features John Abraham as the main antagonist. While fans are loving his performance, this isn't the first time when the model-turned-actor is playing a villain on the silve screen.

From Dhoom to Zinda, let's look at John's five films in which he played a negative roles.