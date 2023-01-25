Republic Day 2023: SRK's Swades To Alia's Raazi, 7 Patriotic Movies To Binge Watch On OTT Platform

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. The day is observed to commemorate the day in 1950 when India's constitution went into effect, establishing the country as a sovereign and republic. Bollywood's connection with patriotism goes a long way. There have been numerous movies made celebrating the lives of our freedom fighters, who sacrificed everything to protect and safeguard their people and nations, and depict their struggle with utmost perfection. As we celebrate this auspicious day, here's a list of the 7 best patriotic movies you can binge watch on Netflix.

SWADES