Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple's Jaw-Dropping Net Worth, Some Of The Expensive Things They Own

Another big fat wedding in Bollywood is happening between the most-loved actor couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in an intimate ceremony, and the wedding festivities have already begun in full swing. The couple, who are head over heels with one another, are said to throw a grand reception party in Mumbai for their industry friends. Though Kira and Sidharth have kept their relationship hidden from the public, they are often spotted together at parties and are seen praying to each other. As the duo is set to start a new chapter in their lives, let's take a look at the couple's net worth and the expensive things they own.



SIDHARTH MALHOTR-KIARA ADVANI CHARGES PER FILM