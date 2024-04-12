5 Moments When Vijay Devarakonda Won The Hearts Of His Fans All Over Again!

Vijay Devarakonda is not just loved for his acting prowess but also for his deep affection and appreciation for his fans. Known for his genuine and heartfelt gestures, Vijay has consistently gone above and beyond to reciprocate the love he receives from his admirers. Here are some instances where Vijay Devarakonda has won the hearts of his fans all over again:

Advertisement

1. Devara Santa: Every Christmas, Vijay surprises his fans with his special gesture known as Devara Santa. In 2022, he continued this tradition by sending 100 of his fans to the picturesque mountains of Manali. The joy and gratitude of his fans were palpable as they eagerly boarded an aircraft for their dream vacation, showcasing Vijay's generosity and thoughtfulness.

Advertisement