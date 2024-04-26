Aashiqui 2 Celebrates 11 Years Of Release, Here's Revisiting Shraddha Kapoor's Popular Character Arohi

Eleven years on, the Bollywood classic 'Aashiqui 2' is remembered fondly for its heartwarming narrative of love and music. Not only did this film leave an indelible mark on the hearts of its audience, but it also served as a career-defining moment for its lead actress, Shraddha Kapoor. As we celebrate this significant anniversary, let's look back at Shraddha's reflections on her role as Arohi, a character that continues to captivate fans worldwide.



In an insightful interview from two years ago, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her journey with 'Aashiqui 2'. She described the role of Arohi as a life-altering experience, stating, "Arohi came into my life and changed everything." This role not only shaped her professional path but also had a profound impact on her personal growth. Shraddha expressed her deep gratitude towards the fans whose unwavering support has been a source of motivation for her. "I am forever grateful and thankful to each and every one who gave so much love to me as Arohi," she said, highlighting the lasting connection people have with the film, its story, and its memorable songs.

Shraddha's appreciation extends to director Mohit Suri, whom she credits for gifting her this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Her portrayal of Arohi not only demonstrated her acting prowess but also solidified her standing in the industry, proving that 'Aashiqui 2' was more than just a film; it was a milestone in her career.

