Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna: Actors Who Revealed First Look Of Films On Birthday

In the glitzy world of movies, actor birthdays offer more than just a reason for celebration. They become eagerly awaited events for fans, who look forward to exclusive sneak peeks into upcoming films. Superstars across the film industry have started the trend of sharing first looks and teasers of their new projects as a birthday treat to their followers. This practice not only delights fans but also stirs up anticipation for the movies. From Shah Rukh Khan's suspenseful teaser reveal to Allu Arjun's intense character poster, let's dive into how these cinematic icons made their birthdays unforgettable with special movie announcements.



Advertisement

Bollywood and Beyond: Birthday Reveals

Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as Badshah, caused a buzz with the teaser of "Pathaan" released on his birthday. This move not only thrilled his fans but signaled his much-awaited return to the big screen. Deepika Padukone followed suit by unveiling the first look of "Kalki 2898 AD" (formerly "Project K") on her special day, leaving fans speculating about her role.

Advertisement