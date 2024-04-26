From Kesari to Kasoombo: Bollywood Films Based on True Stories

Bollywood has a long tradition of bringing history to life on the big screen. These films not only entertain audiences but also shed light on significant moments and figures from India's past. These films transport audiences back in time, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of the past. Let's delve into this epic tale, let's explore some notable Bollywood historical dramas based on true stories.

Kesari (2019): This stirring film depicts the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers valiantly defended a fort against a massive Afghan army. Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance as Havildar Ishar Singh, who lead and countered 10,000 Pashtun invaders.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019): Kangana Ranaut delivers a captivating performance as Rani Lakshmibai, the fearless warrior queen who fought against British rule in the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny. The film showcases her courage, leadership, and strategic brilliance in the face of adversity.

