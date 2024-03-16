From Shahid Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan: Pooja Hegde’s Fresh On-Screen Pairings

Among her other new collaborations is a recent tech commercial starring actor Kartik Aaryan, earning praise from netizens who are eagerly anticipating their on-screen pairing in a future film. Additionally, Pooja Hegde surprised audiences recently with her new project announcement, a Valentine's Day 2025 release titled 'Sanki' by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, where she shares the screen with Ahan Shetty.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the same, a source close to the actress stated, "Given Pooja's versatile film choices and the freshness she brings on screen with every character she takes on, directors today are viewing her in a new light and have high expectations of her due to her pan-India mass appeal."