Happy birthday VD: 5 Must-Watch Movies of Bollywood's Heartthrob!

It's time to celebrate the favourite of all! VD! As Varun Dhawan hits the milestone of his 37th birthday this year, he stands as the epitome of Bollywood charm with an awe-inspiring cinematic journey. From heart-racing thrillers to rib-tickling comedies and intense crime dramas, Varun has mesmerized audiences, seasoned actors, and movie aficionados alike. His unmatched versatility and captivating performances have garnered him immense love and critical acclaim. So, as we raise a toast to the birthday boy, let's dive into 5 blockbuster movies that measure the depth and breadth of his talent, reaffirming Varun's status as a favourite across all spectrums of cinema enthusiasts.

Advertisement