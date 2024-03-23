Holi 2024: 6 Tracks For Your Ultimate Holi Playlist

Are you ready to paint the town red, blue, green, and every vibrant color in between? Because Holi is here, and we've got the perfect soundtrack to fuel your festive frenzy! Say goodbye to the same old playlists and get ready to elevate your Holi bash to epic proportions with these six absolute bangers that'll have you dancing 'til the colors fade!

Balam Pichkari

A classic that never fails to ignite the Holi spirit! From the blockbuster 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', this track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is an irresistible blend of upbeat rhythms and playful lyrics. It's like a burst of joy that sets the perfect tone for your Holi celebrations, making you want to dance and splash colors with abandon! This track is an absolute must-have on any Holi playlist.

Listen to the song here:

Holi Re Rasiya

A musical masterpiece fresh out of Coke Studio Bharat! 'Holi Re Rasiya' seamlessly fuses Maithili Thakur's traditional folk elements with Seedhe Maut's contemporary beats, transporting you to a realm of cultural fusion and rhythmic delight. With its rich vocals and vibrant instrumentation, this track is a celebration of India's diverse musical tapestry. This banger deserves to be on loop on your playlist.

Listen to the song here:

Badri Ki Dulhaniya

Featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, this peppy number from 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is the ultimate party starter! With its catchy beats, infectious chorus, and quirky lyrics, 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya' will have you grooving in no time. It's like a burst of sunshine on a colorful day, spreading warmth and happiness wherever it goes.

