How Critics & Audience Are Gushing Over R Madhavan In Shaitaan: 'When Maddy Turns Baddie'

R Madhavan, popularly known as Maddy, has once again proved why he's considered one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. His latest film, 'Shaitaan', has not only received critical acclaim but has also been a massive hit at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark. This achievement adds to Madhavan's impressive record of successful movies, reinforcing his status as an actor whose presence in a film almost guarantees its success.

Madhavan's journey in the film industry is marked by a series of memorable roles that have endeared him to audiences across the country. From his breakthrough role in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' to his impactful performances in '3 Idiots' and 'Rang De Basanti', Madhavan has displayed a remarkable range in his acting. His role in 'Shaitaan' has been particularly praised for its intensity, with many fans expressing their astonishment at his ability to portray such a dark character convincingly.

