Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Maniesh Paul: Bollywood Celebs Who Are Mini Cooper Owners

Bollywood stars are known for their flair, both on-screen and in their choice of vehicles. The Mini Cooper stands out as a popular pick among these celebrities, symbolizing elegance, style, and a dash of adventure. This compact yet luxurious car has found its way into the garages of some of the most prominent names in the industry. Let's explore who these proud Mini Cooper owners are and what their choice says about their personality.

Bollywood's Mini Cooper Enthusiasts

Amitabh Bachchan, a cinema icon, drives a red Mini Cooper. This color complements his stature, highlighting his influential presence in the film industry and beyond. Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood, owns a sky blue Mini Cooper. His car's color mirrors his refined taste and the elegance he's known for. Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of the young generation, opts for a dark green Mini Cooper. This choice reflects his vibrant energy and the fresh vibes he brings to his roles.

